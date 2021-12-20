When customers check in at the hotel where I work, they always ask the same question.

When guests check in at the hotel where I work, they always have the same question.

She made a video on her Tiktok account in response to the question “What’s the one thing you never thought you’d have to explain to an adult if you work in customer service?”

According to Andrea, the worst thing guests can do is become enraged when they’re asked for their credit or debit card at the front desk, because many don’t understand why.

“This is addressed to all of my hotel employees, particularly the front desk,” she stated.

“This is also for people who want to book a hotel room with their girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife, Tinder gate to get that one night stand in – this is for you.”

“The front desk agent will ask for your identification as well as your credit or debit card when you arrive at the hotel.”

“We’ll do a transaction with your card.”

Rather than charging your credit card, we will authorise your payment.

Yes, there is a distinction to be made.

“The authorization is only a band-aid solution.

“The hotels where you stay will authorize an insurance fee, which they will call incidentals.”

Prices range from (dollar)50 to (dollar)100 per night, depending on how boujee the location is.

“Incidentals” refers to the fact that if you break something, you must purchase it.

You will get it back.

It will not be charged.

It will take a few days to arrive, but you will get it.

“Don’t scream at us when we ask for your card.”

Nearly 1,500 people have watched the video, and they agree with Andréa.

“I’m so tired of having to explain this to guests… like how many hotels have you stayed at because you should know this by now,” one person said.

Another person wrote, “Omg I’m so tired of explaining this to people.”

“This Tiktok should be on repeat at check-in!” exclaimed a third.

