I worked as a nuclear weapons guard and saw UFOs that looked like yellow orbs flying over a top-secret US Air Force base.

While serving in the military at a top-secret US Air Force base, an ex-nuclear weapons technician claims he saw UFOs flying overhead.

Adrian Reister, 37, decided to speak out because the mysterious phenomenon has become a major national security concern for US lawmakers and the Pentagon.

Between 2003 and 2007, Reister, a native of Texas, worked at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, which houses a variety of nuclear weapons.

The B-2 Spirit Bomber, the US’s leading strategic nuclear stealth bomber, is based in Whiteman.

While serving with the 509th Munitions Squadron and rising to the rank of senior airman, his main responsibilities on the base included guarding nuclear weapons.

Adrian’s credentials were verified by Infosurhoy by looking at documents that appeared to confirm his military service and top secret clearance.

He has now bravely spoken up, claiming that due to a military culture of silence, he never reported his UFO sightings officially.

He approached Infosurhoy and The Liberation Times to share his story.

Adrian, who was awarded medals for valor, was afraid that if he spoke out about the encounters, top brass would revoke his clearance and “put a target on his back.”

However, he is speaking out at a time when a number of former US intelligence officials, nuclear launch officers, and fighter pilots have spoken out about their UFO encounters in recent years.

And it comes as former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have admitted that something strange is going on in the skies above the United States.

While working as a “gun guard,” Adrian told Infosurhoy that he saw two yellow orb UFOs fly over the top secret base.

He had a clear view and understanding of the bombers, fighter jets, and other aircraft that would take off and leave the base as part of his duties.

So he’s certain the objects he saw weren’t military or civilian planes, and they didn’t move like any other craft he’d seen.

He also admits that he has no idea what they were, but that they could have come from another planet.

In autumn 2005, he was guarding a nuclear weapon being transported across the base when he was first confronted.

“Naturally, I’m being hyper vigilant during this time, and I notice a light or orb hovering along the top of the tree line, which I mistook for a star at the time,” Adrian explained.

“However, as I continued to monitor the area, the lightorb shot above the treetops and lingered there for a while.”

Then, when the team arrived…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.