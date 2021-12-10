I worked on the mystery of Flight MH370 for seven years, putting in eight hours per day, and I’ve finally cracked it.

For the past seven years, I’ve been working on the mystery of Flight MH370 for eight hours a day – and I’ve finally cracked it.

The £85 million search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been compared to “looking for a needle in a haystack.”

Over the course of that time, experts and amateur detectives have written 150 books about the world’s biggest aviation mystery, which claimed the lives of 239 passengers and crew members.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) just over an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The plane had abruptly diverted from its destination of Beijing, China, to head west over the Indian Ocean, according to military intelligence.

A terrorist hijacking, a catastrophic malfunction, or a mass murder-suicide by one of the pilots were all theories for its disappearance.

However, a retired British aerospace engineer believes he has found the Boeing 777 that crashed 1,197 miles west of Perth, Western Australia.

Richard Godfrey, 71, claims he has been researching ham radio data for seven years to help solve the mystery.

When an armada of search vessels set out to find MH370 the last time, they were scouring 46,000 square miles — an area roughly half the size of the United Kingdom.

Richard, on the other hand, has pinpointed the crash site at 33.177°S 95.300°E, reducing the search area to just 115 square miles.

“I am very hopeful that Flight MH370 will be found,” he tells The Sun.

I understand why it has taken so long to find it.

“Underwater terrain is extremely difficult; there are canyons, cliff faces, and even volcanoes down there on the seafloor.”

“It’s very dark and very cold down there at 4,000 meters, and there’s a lot of pressure, but it can be found with the right equipment.”

The black box, which records flight data and cockpit conversations, holds the key to the mystery surrounding MH370’s final journey.

Authorities will only learn the truth when the plane’s wreckage is recovered.

Richard, who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, was drawn to the story by his own close call with death while flying.

He was scheduled to fly from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to his hometown of Paris, France, on Air France Flight 447 in May 2009.

However, he was asked to stay in South America for business purposes, delaying his departure by two weeks.

Flight 447 vanished with 288 people on board, and it was only two years later that its final resting place in the Atlantic was discovered.

French investigators concluded that the tragedy was caused by technical failure and pilot error, based on data from the plane’s black box.

“When I learned that Air France 447 had crashed in the middle of the Atlantic, I became interested in learning more about the incident and following the underwater search for the wreckage,” Richard explains.

“I escaped death by a sliver of a hair’s bread

But for the…

