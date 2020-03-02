I would have lynched him – Keane lays into De Gea over…

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane typically did not hold back after seeing David De Gea’s latest blunder against Everton.

United goalkeeper De Gea had plenty of time to deal with Harry Maguire’s pass back in the opening minutes at Goodison Park, but took far too long and saw his eventual clearance bounce off Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the empty net.

Asked how he would have reacted in the dressing room at half-time, Sky Sports pundit Keane said: “I’d kill him. He just takes too long. What is he waiting for? If you’re going to make a decision, at least do it quickly.

“These are huge moments for United, in terms of trying to get in the top four. I think there’s almost a bit of arrogance to it – ‘look at me, give me time’. They almost think they’re outfield players.

“I would’ve lynched him at half-time. I’d have no time for that carry on. I know keepers can make mistakes, but there’s no excuse for that.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended De Gea after the match, saying the Spain international retains his “100 per cent” trust.

Asked if Dean Henderson, currently impressing on loan at Sheffield United, could both push to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, the Norwegian said: “We want the best possible squad for Man United and Dean’s our player.

“He is doing really well at the moment and the day he comes back he is obviously fighting to play here is well.

“But, for me, David has shown here his reaction, the way he made amends and saved Sigurdsson’s chance at the end.

“David is, for me, the best goalkeeper in the world and Dean’s a very good challenge and Sergio (Romero) is a decent challenger as well.”

Former United enforcer Keane also had harsh words for Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, saying at half-time that “he’s not a good goalkeeper” and “he’s not up to it”.

The England number one was poorly positioned for Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser, but Gareth Southgate will have been heartened by his fine reaction save to deny Odion Ighalo late on.

“I didn’t speak to him, I’m not going to speak (to Pickford),” Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said.

“I am going to speak with him about what we have to do, what he has to do when he has the ball.

“To build-up is important because you can shoot longer, but sometimes we can build up from the back. There is a possibility.

“This is the situation that in my opinion has to read better. After that, of course, the goalkeeper is there to save.”