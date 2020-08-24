IAEA chief to visit Tehran on Monday

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks at the board of governors online meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 15, 2020. (Dean Calma/IAEA/Handout via Xinhua)

VIENNA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran on Monday to meet with high-level Iranian authorities, IAEA said Saturday in a statement.

The visit will be the director general’s first to Iran since he took office last December, the statement said.

During his visit, Grossi will address the cooperation of Iran with the IAEA, and in particular Iran’s provision of access to the agency’s inspectors to requested locations, it said.

“I have decided to come personally to Tehran so that I can reinforce the importance of cooperation and the full implementation of all safeguards commitments and obligations with the IAEA,” Grossi said in the statement.

“My objective is that my meetings in Tehran will lead to concrete progress in addressing the outstanding questions that the agency has related to safeguards in Iran and, in particular, to resolve the issue of access.”

“I also hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue with the Iranian Government which will be valuable now and in the future,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi said Grossi will make an official visit to Iran.

“In line with the ongoing interactions and cooperation between Iran & IAEA and based on Iran’s invitation, Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week,” Gharibabadi tweeted.

Iran is one of the main partners of the agency and Grossi’s visit will hopefully lead to reinforced mutual cooperation, Gharibabadi said.

Grossi’s visit comes as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the UN that the United States was asking to activate the snapback mechanism to restore UN sanctions against Iran. China, Russia and the European Union have criticized Washington’s move, saying it has no right to do so as it has withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. ■