Ian Lavelle obituary

My father, Ian Lavelle, who has died aged 85, was an emeritus consultant radiologist at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. He was a leading authority on aspects of radiology, which uses medical imaging to help diagnose disease, writing numerous articles for medical journals and lecturing internationally on the subject. In 1987 he was the Royal College of Radiologists’ representative on the DHSS committee for the testing of digital imaging equipment.

In 1988, he obtained the first CT scanner in Newcastle for the RVI, supervising its installation and subsequent clinical use. This state of the art technology opened up fields of research such as bone densitometry and 3D reconstruction. Subsequently he added an MRI installation by leasing the equipment, a unique method at the time. Ian also worked extensively in endoscopy and gastroenterology; with his RVI colleague Chris Venables he set up an endoscopy unit that was one of the first to introduce flexible brass tubing.

Ian was born in Shirley, Solihull, in the West Midlands, the son of Elsie (nee Haighway) and Martin Lavelle. His father worked for the General Electric Company. Ian went to the independent Solihull school on a scholarship, then studied medicine at Sheffield University, graduating in 1957.

His altruism and compassion for others was first officially noted in 1960, following his work in the Maldives during a short service commission with the RAF Medical Branch, when the minister of state for the Commonwealth Relations Office wrote: “His work has left a deep impression on the local inhabitants, who have never before been able to get treatment for even the simplest ills. Ian never stinted the amount of time he devoted to the care and treatment of the Maldivians.”

Ian arrived as registrar at the RVI in 1966. He was consultant radiologist from 1972 until his retirement in 1996. From the start of his consultant career, he played an active role in teaching all grades of technical and medical staff, a commitment that dovetailed with his work as a Royal College examiner. He was an honorary clinical lecturer in radiology at the University of Newcastle (1972-94), but his work as an external examiner saw him develop close links with many universities.

He was a talented watercolour artist (his watercolours were exhibited across Northumberland), a life member of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, a fellow of the RSPB and twice president of the Newcastle Pen and Palette Club. His humour, his gentle nature and his concern for others were at the forefront of everything he did.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (nee Sellers), whom he married in 1962, three children, Claire, Tim and me, and five grandchildren.