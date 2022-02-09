Ian Stewart explains how the’master manipulator’ who murdered Helen Bailey was finally apprehended 12 years after her death.

Stewart was found guilty of his wife’s murder in 2010, but the trial is likely to have retraumatized the couple’s children and raised questions about his subsequent crimes.

When Oliver Stewart returned home from school to find ambulances outside his family’s home, he was only 15 years old.

They faced the worst horror imaginable, which shattered their home life forever, along with his brother Jamie, who was only 18.

Diane was found dead, foaming at the mouth, with their father Ian claiming she had had an epileptic fit.

Oliver wiped tears from his eyes as he told of giving his mother “one last kiss” in Huntington Crown Court, twelve years later.

The brothers, who were numb with grief at the time, stood by and watched as the authorities accepted their father’s version of events.

Stewart’s brutal murder of children’s author Helen Bailey in 2016 prompted an investigation into their mother’s death, and the siblings have finally received some justice after he was found guilty of murdering Diane.

Both investigations were led by Detective Superintendent Jerome Kent, who described the impact on the two sons as “unimaginable,” and accused their father of being a “master manipulator.”

“He’s a very wicked man,” the senior investigating officer told me, “not only for his actions against both of those women, but also for the hurt, upset, and disruption he’s caused to his very closest and dearest.”

Mrs Stewart’s son Jamie, then 18, was studying for his driver’s license, while his younger brother Oliver, 15, was at school at the time of his mother’s death.

Ambulances were stationed outside their family’s home when they returned.

Oliver wiped tears from his eyes as he described how he had identified his mother’s body during her murder trial.

He added, “She had foam coming out of her mouth,” and that he gave her “one last kiss.”

He also described his parents’ relationship as “loving, caring, kind, and family-oriented.”

After their mother’s untimely death, which was ruled a “sudden unexplained death through epilepsy” by an inquest, the boys moved in with their father to the Hertfordshire home he shared with Ms Bailey, 51, whom he met on a widowed people’s web forum in 2011.

Ian Stewart: How ‘master manipulator’ who killed Helen Bailey was finally caught 12 years after murdering wife