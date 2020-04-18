Ibex-35 rises by 1.66 percent on Friday

MADRID, April 17 (Xinhua) — Share values on Spain’s Ibex-35 benchmark stock market rose by 1.66 percent on Friday with shares in Madrid opening at 6,763.40 points and closing at 6,875.80 points.

Twenty-eight companies trading on the Ibex-35 saw their shares gain value on Friday with the shares of seven going down during the session.

Cellulose and clean energy producer, ENCE Energia y Celulosa had Friday’s best results with share prices rising by 7.57 percent.

The International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) had a rare positive day of trading as shares recovered 7.27 percent, while shares in petrochemical giant Repsol gained 6.19 percent in value.

Friday’s worst results were for the Red Electrica Corporacion, with shares in the energy provider falling by 2.40 percent.

The share value of the Banco Sabadell savings bank went down by 2.08 percent, while Enagas (another energy provider) had 1.34 percent taken off the value of its shares. Enditem