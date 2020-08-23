Ibiza, Mallorca and Canaries could join safe list in ‘regional’ quarantine plan

Holiday islands such as the Canaries, Ibiza and Mallorca could be added to safe travel lists as the Government reportedly considers “regional” quarantines.

The islands were added to the quarantine list as part of Spain due to a large spike of coronavirus cases in the country but now Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested he may look at regional data instead.

The infection rate on the islands were much lower than mainland Spain so their inclusion on the quarantine list caused upset to holidaymakers.

Mr Shapps’ suggestion has raised hopes that tourists flocking to the islands will not be required to self-isolate on their return to the UK if he is able to make regional quarantines work, the Sun reports.

He told the BBC: “The islands, particularly the Spanish islands, when Spain went into lockdown, we saw in one the numbers coming up and in the other set the numbers coming down – so we do need to be absolutely sure that you’re capturing the disease as it actually is and sometimes it’s not quite as straightforward as it sounds.”

He added: “However, I think there is a case for regionalisation. I think it’s harder to do within a country – people say, with France for example, why don’t you just do this region and not the other?

“The answer is it’s quite easy to travel about the country so we’re not able to do it like that.”

He said: “Where there are islands, I think it’s something we have said before we will look at and we are looking at. It depends on levels of data you have.

“We are looking in to how you can do regionalisation effectively.”

But Mr Shapps also suggested it might be too difficult to do a regional quarantine without the right levels of information.

He said on Sky News: “It’s still rather too difficult to do the kind of regionalisation that you’re talking about because we just don’t have the same control elsewhere.”

The news comes as the government added Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago to the list of countries requiring travellers to self-isolate upon return to the UK.

But Portugal has now been removed from the list, meaning Brits can now travel to the country without the need to quarantine on return.

The Canary Islands has experienced a rise in daily cases with around 200 reported in the last 24 hours to Friday.

There are a total of 1,400 active cases on the islands at the moment, health officials say.

Most are in Grand Canaria, but also a few hundred in Tenerife and Lanzerote.

The Government reviews quarantine measures weekly so Brits are running out of time to get a holiday in before the summer season ends.

Mr Shapps has issued a warning that any air bridge could be axed at short notice meaning Brits would face a mad dash back home to avoid having to quarantine.

Reminding people of his own last-minute rush to get back from Spain, Mr Shapps tweeted: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.

“Only travel if you are content to unexpectedly 14-day quarantine if required (I speak from experience!)”

Many Brits say the fluidity of the UK’s travel rules will cost them as they can’t work if they are forced to quarantine.

This means some have had to ditch any holiday plans they have in case their country of choice is suddenly added to the quarantine list.

Steve Davies, from Yeovil, Somerset, is on holiday in Drasnice, Croatia, and said quarantining when he returns will cost him up to £1,200 in unpaid wages.

“Which is more than the cost of the holiday,” the 50-year-old, who works as a production supervisor for Leonardo helicopters, said.