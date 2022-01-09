Ice is expected to last into the early afternoon, with a January chill expected to follow.

Winter has arrived, with freezing rain expected across much of central Pennsylvania this morning and lake-effect snow expected in the northwestern part of the state on Monday as the coldest temperatures of the year arrive.

While some rain has frozen on the roads and sidewalks in the area south of Harrisburg, which is under a winter weather advisory, ice storm warnings have been issued for a large portion of the city north of Harrisburg.

Here’s a link to a tweet from a Sunbury resident depicting the extent of the ice.

Until 1 p.m., both the advisory and the storm warning are in effect.

Untreated surfaces will be very slippery, so be careful if going out to measure the ice! (hashtag)PAwxpic.twitter.comQ6tDBGIxWo (hashtag)PAwxpic.twitter.comQ6tDBGIxWo (hashtag)PAwxpic.twitter.comQ6tDBGIxWo (hashtag)PAwxpic.twitter.comQ6tDBGIxWo

A typical January week awaits beyond the ice.

Here’s how Harrisburg’s current forecast looks.

This evening

Cloudy at first, then partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Winds from the northwest at 7 to 13 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph.

Today is Monday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28°F.

Winds from the northwest at 11 mph, gusting up to 22 mph.

Monday evening

Partly cloudy, with a low of 14 degrees.

Winds from the west at 8 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday is a Tuesday.

With a high near 22, it will be mostly sunny.

6 to 9 mph northwesterly wind

On a Tuesday,

With a low of around 12, it’ll be mostly clear.

It’s Wednesday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Wednesday Evenings

Lows in the mid-twenties.

Today is Thursday.

A high near 43°F, partly sunny.

Night of Thursday

Lows in the mid-twenties, mostly cloudy.

Today is Friday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.

Friday Evening

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low of around 27 degrees.

Forecasters predict ‘dangerous’ road conditions in Central Pennsylvania on Sunday.

PennDOT has imposed a speed limit on a section of Route 22322.