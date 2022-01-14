Iceland is the most cost-effective winter vacation option; take advantage of the breathtaking scenery.

Iceland is the best budget option for a winter vacation; take advantage of the stunning scenery.

Low-cost airline PLAY has shared a list of top tips for flying direct from London Stansted to Reykjavik for as little as £36 one way.

The countdown to St Valentine’s Day is on, and PLAY, Iceland’s newest low-cost airline, has shared a list of top tips for seeing the sights on a budget.

Passengers can escape the winter blues by booking flights to Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, which are available direct from London Stansted for as little as £36 one way.

Inns

The Center Plaza, Klöpp, and Skjaldbrei, all located in the city center, offer affordable lodging options.

Visitors won’t have to compromise on location and can save money on transportation by exploring the city on foot, which is surrounded by shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes.

A standard double room in all three hotels costs £105 per night on average.

E-Scooters are a great way to get around.

Hopp, a sustainable transportation company, and Zolo, a scooter rental company, are two popular rental options.

Travelers can fit even more of Iceland’s highlights into their itineraries with an average speed of up to 6-25 km/h.

Prices vary depending on location and duration of use, but start at around 60p to activate and then go up to 20p per minute after that.

Budget-Friendly Eats

It is more than possible to eat cheap and diverse food in Reykjavik.

There is something for everyone’s appetite, whether it’s Devitos for Pizza (from £9.50), Noodle Station for Asian, Mandi for Middle Eastern, or Iceland Street Food for traditional Icelandic cuisine.

For a more relaxed, on-the-go option, visitors should try the famous Bjarins beztu hot dog stand (roughly £2.55 per hotdog) or Hlemmur Food Hall, Grandi Mathöll, and Box, market street food halls presenting a selection of different cuisines.

Hot Spots in the City

Visitors who want to learn about Iceland’s culture, history, and visit the city’s most iconic sites can take advantage of free walking tours such as CityWalk.

Visitors can also visit the Hallgrmskirkja church, one of Reykjavk’s most iconic landmarks, which was inspired by Iceland’s basalt lava flows and features a massive pipe organ.

Visitors can take an elevator to the top for breathtaking views of the city.

