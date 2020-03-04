Iceland, Poland to deepen cooperation on geothermic energy

WARSAW, March 3 (Xinhua) — Iceland and Poland will deepen cooperation on geothermic energy, Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday.

His remarks came on the first day of Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson’s three-day state visit to Poland.

At a press conference following a meeting with Johannesson, Duda named geothermic energy as one of their common interests, as well as aluminum, fishery and the shipbuilding industry.

“We have enormous amounts of geothermic energy available in Poland,” Duda said. “Iceland is the absolute leader in this area.”

“We have discussed the possibility of applying the Icelandic experiences in this field here,” Duda added.

The two sides also inked a deal on making Polish language classes in Iceland more accessible, including the founding of a Polish school at the embassy in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.

Poles have become the single largest immigrant group in Iceland, numbering around 20,000, or nearly 6 percent of the island nation’s population, following a boom of the Icelandic construction industry in 2006.