‘Icemageddon’ warning issued as temperatures in Alaska fluctuate wildly from warm to cold, resulting in record snowfall.

As temperatures in Alaska swung from record heat to record snowfall, authorities issued “Icemageddon” warnings.

Last week, Alaska experienced its hottest December day ever, with temperatures in Kodiak Island reaching 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

On December 26, the town experienced weather that was warmer than Southern California, which is noteworthy given how little sunlight Alaska receives at this time of year.

Temperatures in Ketchikan, Alaska’s southeastern town, dropped to a record low of -0.4 degrees Fahrenheit on December 25, according to BBC News.

On Twitter, Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy stated, “December was a wild, wacky, and impactful winter month weather-wise over much of Alaska.”

“Excessive snowfall to record dry, from unusual cold to unprecedented warmth.”

Severe blizzards, crippling freezing rain, and damaging winds are also expected.”

The “Icemageddon” warnings were issued in response to dangerous road conditions caused by ice that was as hard as cement.

According to the BBC, the thick ice was caused by warm air that poured in from Hawaii, causing Alaska’s air to change from cold and dry to moist.

The thick ice coating the region was caused by heavy snow followed by torrential rain, causing power outages and road closures.

The Alaska Department of Transportation warned that once the ice has bonded to the road surface, it will be extremely difficult to remove.

“It’s like cement on top of pavement,” the department explained, “and our plows and graders can’t get it off.”

“Because there is no quick fix for ice-covered roads, conditions are likely to be difficult for some time.”

Authorities issued “Icemageddon” warnings as they scraped and grooved the road surface to make it passable.

According to Mr Thoman, the ice will likely remain on the roads until March or April.

While the weather in Kodiak was unseasonably warm, the BBC reported that a mid-winter storm, dubbed the fiercest since 1937, dumped more than 10 inches of snow on Fairbanks over Christmas.

The roof of a grocery store in Delta Junction, 95 miles away, caved in due to the snow.

According to The Charlotte Observer, photos from Denali National Park showed the park’s “snowiest December on record,” with 6 feet of snowfall over the course of a month.

Over a seven-day period, the park received 54.8 inches of snow, with 60 inches on the ground on December 29 setting a new record for snow depth.

Mr Thoman told the BBC that the state’s extreme hot and cold weather over the last two decades is a sign of climate change.

“We’re going to get… when all the pieces come together in a warming world.”

