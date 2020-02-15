ICYMI: Hey, coronavirus and the rest of the world, give China a break!

Beijing is getting major stick for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, for example, ungrateful US officials are “disappointed” at China’s alleged secrecy.

Meanwhile the mainstream media focuses on press censorship, forced quarantines and an alleged lack of transparency from the Chinese authorities.

Hold on a second! Surely some of the measures that China’s put in place are worth a bit of praise?! This week, Polly makes the case for cutting China some slack!

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.