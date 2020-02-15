Infosurhoy

ICYMI: Hey, coronavirus and the rest of the world, give China a break!

0
By on News

Beijing is getting major stick for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, for example, ungrateful US officials are “disappointed” at China’s alleged secrecy.

ICYMI: Hey, coronavirus and the rest of the world, give China a break!

Meanwhile the mainstream media focuses on press censorship, forced quarantines and an alleged lack of transparency from the Chinese authorities.

Hold on a second! Surely some of the measures that China’s put in place are worth a bit of praise?! This week, Polly makes the case for cutting China some slack! 

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply