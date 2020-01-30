ICYMI: Liberal puritans outraged as podcast superstar Joe Rogan backs Bernie Sanders (VIDEO)

When Bernie Sanders won the backing of Joe Rogan, whose podcast is listened to by literally millions of potential voters, you would think all his supporters would be overjoyed at the endorsement.

Well, you would be wrong, because there is one group of liberal puritans so politically pure that they were left outraged that Rogan was backing America’s favourite socialist Grandad because, well, because of the usual BS.

ICYMI’s Rite On takes a look at this week’s pretend scandal.

