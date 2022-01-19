‘I’d recognize that miaow anywhere,’ says woman who discovers long-lost cat.

Is it true that cats develop their own distinct ways of’speaking’ to their owners?

Look at this distinguished gentleman, such luxuriant fur! And what beautiful eyes and magnificent whiskers! I like to think that my cat, Badger, is rather blessed in the handsomeness department.

I’m sure I’d recognize him anywhere.

He’s not a big talker, though.

I’m sure he’s never had to rely on small talk to get by with such beauty.

Rachael Lawrence, on the other hand, was familiar enough with her cat’s voice to recognize him over the phone.

Lawrence, from Braintree, Essex, said she “recognised” a miaow in the background when she called the vet to check on her other cat Torvi, 11 months, who was in for a procedure.

She was told the miaows were coming from a stray cat that had been brought in, but she called back later to ask for more information about the cat because its distinct cry “was bugging me,” she said.

Lawrence was so certain she recognized her cat’s meow that she called the vet again, this time asking if the “stray” she’d heard on the phone was black with a white patch on one of his back feet.

She took photos of Barnaby to show to staff after the surgery confirmed the description.

She claimed that as soon as he was brought into the room, she “knew it was him.”

Barnaby the chatty cat – or, a cynic might argue, a smooth-talking lookalike – was returned to the family home, much to everyone’s delight.

“Yes definitely!” says Sammy Milton when asked if the average cat parent could tell the difference between miaows.

“When my cat has a ‘present’ for us, he makes a specific miaow.”

There’s nothing quite like working on your laptop and hearing that miaow come through the flat, knowing you’re about to be handed a dead squirrel.”

Adult cats, on the other hand, only miaow to humans, not to each other, so being familiar with their vocalizations isn’t completely insane.

And, just like human voices, how a cat “speaks” is determined by a variety of factors.

According to the Washington Post, “anatomy, such as body size or vocal cord length; gender; and the amount” have an impact.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘I’d know that miaow anywhere’: Woman finds long-lost cat after recognising his voice