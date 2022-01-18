Idiot imprisoned for lighting a devastating moorlands fire with fireworks in order to impress his girlfriend

Idiot sentenced for lighting a devastating moorlands fire with fireworks in order to impress his girlfriend

AN IDIOT set off a firework to impress his girlfriend, resulting in a devastating moorlands fire.

In an “act of gross and crass recklessness,” Viktor Riedly, 28, set fire to 705 acres, or about 350 football fields.

The mile-long fire on Marsden Moor, West Yorks, took more than 100 firefighters three days to put out.

Last April, a fire destroyed peatland habitat used by wildlife, including ground-nesting birds, causing £500,000 in damage.

According to prosecutor Charlotte Rimmer, embers from the firework ignited the site, which is of particular scientific interest.

Riedly, of Huddersfield, was sentenced to a year in prison at Leeds crown court after pleading guilty to arson.

“He accepted full responsibility, and he is a man who has shown genuine remorse for his actions,” said Anastasis Tasou, who was defending the defendant.

“He isn’t a thug in his early twenties.”

Aside from that, he’s a decent guy.

He simply didn’t see the danger in an area devoid of structures.”

He said Riedly, who describes himself as an artist, had applied to be a volunteer with the National Trust to help with the repairs.

“It was an act of gross and crass recklessness,” Judge Neil Clark said, adding that the offence was too serious to avoid jail.

“People must understand that endangering such a vital public resource will not be tolerated.”

“We very much welcome the sentence, and hope it reminds others not to start fires on our moorland,” West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service area manager Scott Donegan said.