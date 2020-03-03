Idlib escalation: Turkey confirms it has downed Syrian fighter jet

A Syrian warplane has been shot down over Idlib by Turkey while carrying out anti-terrorism operations, according to Syrian state media. The incident comes amid a growing conflict between Syrian and Turkish forces in the region.

Turkey’s defense ministry said in a tweet that its forces shot down a Syrian L-39 warplane. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the jet was targeted while carrying out anti-terrorism operations in the area.

In an additional social media post, the Turkish military said its operation in Idlib was progressing “successfully,” claiming that it had destroyed several tanks, howitzers and other military hardware in the last 24 hours. The defense ministry added that it had “neutralized” 327 Syrian troops.

On Sunday, Damascus closed its airspace in the northwest of the country and warned it would shoot down any intruding aircraft. In the wake of that escalation, Moscow announced that its air defenses could no longer guarantee the safety of Turkish warplanes operating in the region.

The conflict in Idlib province reached boiling point last week after Turkey claimed 34 of its troops were killed by Syrian air strikes, prompting a military response from Ankara. According to the Russian military, Turkish forces were present alongside terrorist units being bombed by Damascus, and Ankara had failed to properly notify Moscow of its troop movements.

