Idlib martyr Emre Baysal is farewell to his last journey!

The funeral of Expert Corporal Emre Baysal, who was martyred in the air attack against the Turkish Armed Forces by the regime in Idlib, was brought to his father’s house in Sancaktepe Mevlana Mahallesi Aşar Sokak at noon. As the military vehicle came to the neighborhood where the coffin, which was wrapped in the Turkish Flag, came to the neighborhood, prayers were heard as their voices rose.

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE FLOW

Later, Pendik, thousands of people flocked to the funeral of the martyr who was taken to the Martyrs Mosque on July 15. While the citizens shouted “Martyrs never die, indivisible homeland” with the flags in their hands, some buildings were found to be equipped with the Turkish Flag.

WILL BE MARRIED AFTER FIFTY DAY

Nuran, the mother of the martyr, his father Uğur Baysal and his brother Yunus Baysal, who were soldiers in Konya, could not keep their tears at the funeral. The fiancé of the martyr, who will marry on April 20, has also been found to have difficulty standing.

PRESIDENT PARTICIPATED

After the afternoon prayer, the funeral prayer was performed for Specialist Corporal Emre Baysal. In the funeral prayer of the Martyr Corporal; President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Erdoğan, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, Minister of Family and Social Policies Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, AKP Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtümüş, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Ekrem İmamoğlu, Istanbul Police Chief Mustafa Çalışkan, military officials and many other political names also participated.

ERDOĞAN SPEAKED

Speaking after the funeral prayer, Erdoğan said:

* We wish God’s mercy to our martyr Emre who is in the cusp of Musallada.

* We know that our martyrs are neighbors to our beloved lover.

* Our precious mufti has just said all that should be said.

* The gospel of our Lord is already very clear, clear. Eyin Do not say that those who were killed in the way of Allah are dead, they are alive. But you don’t know ‘

* Now in the sarcophagus, our brother Emre calls us in this state.

* And we have made your martyrdom with the most magnificent sada for our homeland, our brother, to our son, who was martyred while fighting this struggle in the way of Allah.

* He does not need this, but as a Muslim, this is an expression that we only reveal here with benevolent heart and benevolence.

Now we are seeing him off to the great authority.

“THE HEADS OF THE MARTYRS WILL NOT BE EMPTY”

Erdogan, who said that Expert Corporal Emre Baysal was a martyr in a happy fight, continued as follows;

* Martyrs’ hill will not be empty. He was martyred in a happy fight.

* Now, in Syria, in Libya, perhaps in many different places, we will continue to do the same as we did in the past.

* We should know that the hill of martyrs is never empty, it will not be empty.

* These lands are the lands that will squirt when you squeeze.

* When the martyrs are kneaded with blood, it becomes the land where the suspect gushes. We wish mercy again from my Lord.

MILITARY CEREMONY

After Erdogan’s speech, Baysal’s coffin wrapped in the Turkish Flag was carried to the ball cart on the shoulders of the ceremony unit. Erdogan and some politicians walked with Baysal’s family to the funeral vehicle. Baysal’s funeral was taken to the Sancaktepe Old Newborn Cemetery to be buried after the military ceremony.

