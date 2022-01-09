‘If a deal with the EU cannot be reached, the UK will unilaterally terminate the Northern Ireland Protocol.’

‘If the UK fails to reach an agreement with the EU, the Northern Ireland Protocol will be terminated unilaterally.’

If the parties cannot agree on a “negotiated solution,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she will invoke Article 16.

LONDON, U.K.

If a “negotiated solution” with the EU is not reached, Britain will leave the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the UK foreign secretary.

In an article for The Telegraph on Saturday, Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator Liz Truss said she would invoke the protocol’s Article 16 “safeguard clause” to avoid a land border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Truss wrote, “Northern Ireland is not a member of the Single Market and should not be treated as such.”

“We propose a common-sense solution: goods going to the EU should go through customs formalities, but goods staying in the UK should not,” she added.

“Protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland,” Truss said, is her top priority.

“I prefer a negotiated solution, but I am willing to use legitimate provisions, such as Article 16, if necessary.”

Truss made her remarks as she prepares to host Maros Sefcovic, the bloc’s negotiator, at Chevening, Kent, next Thursday for more talks about the protocol’s problems.

If the UK invokes Article 16, Sefcovic has already warned of “serious consequences.”

Border checks on any animal and plant-based products, including frozen meat and processed meat products, are required by the Northern Ireland Protocol before they are transported to Northern Ireland, which is compliant with EU rules and regulations.

The protocol establishes a de facto trade border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK in the Irish Sea.

In January, the United Kingdom left the European Union.

As a result of a 2016 referendum, the country’s more than 40-year membership in the European club will end on December 31, 2020.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, which effectively avoided a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, was included in the agreement signed by the parties.

Last year, loyalist groups in Northern Ireland staged sporadic street protests against the protocol and any checks on goods arriving from other parts of the UK.