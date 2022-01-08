Can my child attend school if a parent tests positive for Covid? Self-isolation rules apply as schools reopen.

If you are under the age of 18 and six months and have been in contact with someone who has Covid-19, you do not need to self-isolate.

Students across the United Kingdom are returning to school this week, despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

Some schools had to close early for the holidays due to Covid outbreaks, and the high case numbers mean that many classrooms will be disrupted once more when the new school year begins.

Ministers, on the other hand, have been adamant in their opposition to widespread closures, as we saw during the pandemic.

It’s critical to understand the rules surrounding self-isolation if you or your child has tested positive for the virus.

This is where you’ll find everything you need to know.

People under the age of 18 and six months do not need to isolate themselves if they have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

This means that even if you have tested positive for HIV, your child can attend school.

They should, however, conduct regular tests as a precaution, and you should avoid coming into direct contact with them.

The need for entire classes to self-isolate if one of their students tests positive for the virus has been removed.

If a case has been reported in your child’s class, NHS Test and Trace will contact you to inform you that your child has had close contact with a positive case and to recommend that you take a PCR test.

Your child does not need to isolate for the PCR test.

If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate and order a PCR test from the government’s website.

The NHS lists the following as the most common Covid symptoms:

Symptoms of the Omicron variant include a runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fatigue.

You should isolate yourself if you test positive for the virus using a lateral flow or PCR test.

If the lateral flow test is positive, you should get a confirmatory PCR test.

If the NHS Test and Trace app contacts you because you are a close relative of someone who has tested positive, you must self-isolate.

However, you can avoid being isolated if any of the following apply:

You should take if you don’t need to isolate.

