If a team is unable to play due to COVID-19, the game must be forfeited, according to the new policy.

If a team is unable to compete in the College Football Playoff semifinals on December 1st, the game will be rescheduled.

The game will be forfeited on December 31 due to COVID-19 issues, and the best team will advance to the championship game.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, which are set for January.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

In one New Year’s Eve semifinal, No. 4 Cincinnati and No.

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

In the second half of the CFP doubleheader, Georgia plays in the Orange Bowl.

“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to take extra precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff.

“These policies will provide greater protection for our students and staff while also providing clarity in the event of worst-case scenarios.”

The CFP management committee, which includes the commissioners of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame’s athletic director, approved the contingency plans.

While neither semifinal will be rescheduled, the championship game could be postponed until January.

If a team is unable to participate in the championship game, the next best team will be crowned national champion.

If neither team has enough players available by January, the game will be postponed.

The championship will be vacated on April 14th.

If both teams scheduled to play each other in the semifinals are unable to compete, the game will be declared a no-contest, and the winner of the other semifinal will be crowned national champion.

If three of the semifinal teams are unable to play on December 1, the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

The team that is able to play on December 31 will be crowned national champion.