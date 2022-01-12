If Big Brother was to return, Rylan would ‘100%’ agree to host it.

If Big Brother was to come back, Rylan would ‘100%’ agree to host it.

The reality TV star recently called for the cancelled show to be resurrected.

Rylan, a former winner of Celebrity Big Brother and a reality TV star, has revealed that he would be ‘one million percent’ up for hosting Big Brother if it were to return to our screens.

The host recently expressed his desire to see BB return on Twitter, and told The Mirror that he would be willing to host the “biggest and best” reality TV export.

When asked if he would like to host a new series of the show that was last on the air in 2018, the popular broadcaster quickly replied, “One million percent.”

“Big Brother was like a child to me, and doing Big Brother’s Bit on the Side every night became more of a way of life than a job.”

“Big Brother completely changed my life – a complete 180 – and I miss it terribly. I just think if it came back now, it would be the same but so different.”

Rylan continued, pondering how the show might play out in today’s world, given all of the new technological advances.

“Just from a backstage point of view – the way it’s shot – the technology we have now and what we can do on an eviction night has changed so much in the last few years,” the Radio 2 DJ reflected.

“It has the potential to be extremely user-interactive.”

Rylan is a well-known former housemate, having won the star-studded 2013 edition of the ultimate reality TV series.

The former X Factor contestant knows what makes a good Big Brother contestant, having defeated the likes of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt – so who would Rylan like to see in a new series?

“There are a lot of people.

We haven’t been on air in four years… there are so many people we could put in that house now who would be completely iconic,” the star said at the launch of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program.

“God, that is a really difficult question – I want to say names, but I’m not going to say names because I’m in charge of that line and they might bring it back.”

