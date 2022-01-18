If Boris Johnson steps down, his detractors may find themselves disliking the next Prime Minister even more.

In some ways, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, and Priti Patel would be more right-wing than the current Tory leader.

Even as Boris Johnson’s political foes see the possibility of ending his career in the coming weeks, some are concerned about what will happen next.

On economics, the Conservative leader has pushed his party to the left, even as he pushes a populist right-wing message on issues like immigration, law and order, and the BBC’s future.

Free-market liberals have been horrified by Mr Johnson’s abandonment of the Thatcherite dream and open rejection of David Cameron’s austerity era.

Think-tankers accuse him of establishing a “licence raj,” in which businesses are subjected to ever-increasing regulatory requirements.

Steve Baker, a Libertarian MP, recently claimed that the party was “moving in the opposite direction of conservatism.”

When Brexit minister David Frost resigned last month, he cited both the Prime Minister’s large-state instincts and the Covid rules as reasons for his departure.

Any new Tory leader is likely to try to reposition the party to the right.

Liz Truss sees herself as the keeper of the Thatcherite flame, and Priti Patel takes a firm stance on the so-called culture wars.

“It’s one of those things where you should be careful what you wish for,” a source in the Opposition said.

Replacing Mr Johnson would almost certainly boost the Conservatives’ poll numbers, as is typical of a leadership change, and the new Prime Minister would then pursue a more traditional Tory policy agenda.

The top contenders, according to Guardian columnist John Harris, will seek to “completely subjugate life to the demands of the market.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis, however, argued that a change of leadership in No 10 would make little difference, claiming that policy direction is already largely set.

“The issue for me is that it doesn’t matter which Tory leader rises to the top of the heap; they’ll all be pushing through the same draconian legislation,” he told me.

“The issue is the legislation he is proposing, which will almost certainly be adopted by the majority of them.”

A new Conservative top team would be the greatest threat to the left.

