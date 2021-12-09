If citizens refuse to be vaccinated against Covid, Austria will fine them up to £9,000 per year.

If unvaxed citizens refuse to be injected with Covid, Austria will fine them up to £9,000 per year.

The move comes as much of Europe moves toward more stringent measures to combat vaccine hesitancy, fearing that Omicron patients will overwhelm hospitals.

Austria intends to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory starting in February.

It comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Europe’s coronavirus death toll could rise by another 700,000 this winter.

Austria’s conservative-led government announced today that coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for people aged 14 and up, with non-compliance carrying fines of up to £3,000 every three months.

Austria has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 vaccination in Western Europe, with roughly 68 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Many Austrians are skeptical of vaccines, a viewpoint endorsed by the far-right Freedom Party, the country’s third-largest political party.

Three weeks ago, as infection levels reached new highs, the government announced a fourth national lockdown and announced that vaccinations would be made mandatory for all citizens, making it the first European Union country to do so.

“We don’t want to punish people who aren’t vaccinated,” Minister for Constitutional Affairs Karoline Edtstadler said.

We want to persuade them to get vaccinated.”

The mandate, which must be approved by parliament, is set to begin in February and run until January 2024.

“There will be quarterly vaccination deadlines,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said.

“If that is not the case, legal action will be taken.”

The fine will be 3,600 euros (£3,000) in regular proceedings.

“As an alternative, the authorities can issue a fine in a shorter proceeding immediately following the vaccination deadline.”

The fine is worth 600 euros in this case.”

Pregnant women and people who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical reasons will be exempted, he said.

Meanwhile, in what has been dubbed a “lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Germany is planning to prohibit people who have not been fully vaccinated from entering shops, pubs, and restaurants.

The harsh measures are being implemented as Germany battles a record number of infections as a result of the fourth Covid wave, with intensive care units expected to be at capacity by Christmas.