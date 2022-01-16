If Democrats move forward with their plans to change voting rights in the United States, it may come back to bite them.

If Democrats move forward with their plans to change voting rights in the United States, they may find themselves in hot water.

If Donald Trump wins the election in 2024, he will be out for vengeance, and Democrats will need to use every weapon at their disposal to defeat him.

IN NEW YORK – Kyrsten Sinema is the most divisive Democrat in the country right now.

Senator John McCain of Arizona is refusing to change Senate rules so that Democrats can pass major voting rights legislation.

The measures are critical, according to progressive Democrats, and Joe Biden pleaded with his party to pass them earlier this week in an emotional speech.

It’s a terrible situation, but when you consider Ms Sinema’s reasoning, you realize it’s a Hobson’s choice.

The voting rights bill would strengthen the electoral process at a time when Republicans led by Donald Trump are waging a full-court press against it ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

However, Ms Simena’s objection, which is backed by a second holdout, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, speaks to someone who is crystal clear about what the future holds.

She said on the Senate floor that getting rid of the filibuster requirement for major legislation and replacing it with a simple majority would come back to bite them.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

With such a slim majority, voting rights reform is doomed without Ms. Sinema’s or Mr. Manchin’s support.

The 60-vote threshold has “proved maddening to both parties in recent years, viewed either as a weapon of obstruction or a safety net to save the country from radical policies,” according to Ms. Sinema.

Ms. Sinema went on to say that eliminating the threshold would “guarantee we lose a critical tool we’ll need to protect our democracy from threats in the years ahead.”

She didn’t mention Mr Trump by name, but her reasoning was clear: if he wins the 2024 election, as appears to be the case, he’ll be out for vengeance, and Democrats will need all of their resources to stop him.

Democrats should take note of a recent historical lesson – one that they helped to create and are still paying the price for.

The filibuster was weakened by the Democrats in 2013.

