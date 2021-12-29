If elected governor of Pennsylvania, Barletta promises to be tough on unaccompanied minors.

If elected governor of Pennsylvania, Barletta promises to take a tough stance against unaccompanied minors.

If elected governor of Pennsylvania, Barletta promises to take a tough stance on unaccompanied minors.

The Associated Press’ MARC LEVY contributed to this story.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

KYW Newsradio (KYW) —

(AP) — Former congressman and immigration hawk Lou Barletta, who is running for governor, said Wednesday that he would take a tougher stance against the federal government’s years-long practice of transporting unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in Pennsylvania and other states.

This year, a number of Republican governors have spoken out against the practice and are working to prevent it in their states.

If the state didn’t know the minors’ medical and criminal histories, Barletta, a Republican running for the party’s nomination in a crowded primary, said he would stop it.

In order to participate in the resettlement program, minors must be 17 years old or younger.

“It would stop when I became governor of Pennsylvania,” Barletta said in an interview, “because I also recognize the dangers and risks of putting people in our schools without knowing their background.”

Barletta cited Florida Governor Rick Scott as an example.

Rick Scott’s new platform was just released.

As something Ron DeSantis is passionate about.

One example is legislation prohibiting state and local governments from working with “any private entities that facilitate the resettlement of illegal aliens” from the southern border.

Another rule makes it impossible for agencies that provide services to unaccompanied migrant children to be licensed unless the state agrees.

In recent days, the US Department of Health and Human Services has flown migrant children into Wilkes-Barre-Scranton International Airport, prompting Barletta to express his displeasure.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]