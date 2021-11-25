If France does not allow British officers to patrol beaches, more migrants will drown at sea, according to Tory MP Tim Loughton.

The death of 27 people in the icy waters of the English Channel is a heartbreaking tragedy.

It’s a miracle this hasn’t happened before, with so many flimsy dinghies navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The sad reality, in my opinion, is that we are now witnessing mass fatalities as a result of France’s failure to police its coastline.

The picture on the front page of yesterday’s edition of The Sun exemplified what’s going on.

Hundreds of migrants were seen dragging another massive dinghy down the beach, right in front of French police.

Gendarmes sat in a truck on the sand, making no attempt to stop them just hours before the disaster that claimed so many lives.

It disproves the claim that French cops are working nonstop to intercept these vessels and that, due to a lack of resources, they are unable to monitor the entire coastline.

It was taking place right in front of their eyes.

They let it go on with a Gallic shrug of shoulders.

All of this is despite the fact that the French government has received millions of pounds from British taxpayers to assist them in patrolling the Channel coast.

We could fund twice as many French police officers, but if they aren’t serious about intercepting migrant groups in broad daylight, it will enrage taxpayers in the United States.

This unwillingness to intervene, this refusal to get involved, I believe, is a political decision.

President Emmanuel Macron is running for re-election next year, and he believes that dumping on the British will help him get more votes.

There is still resentment over Brexit, as well as a sense of retaliation over fishing licenses.

Politics is also a major factor on this side of the Channel.

Tory MPs are receiving a flood of emails from constituents as thousands of people arrived in dinghies this year.

“We voted for you to get Brexit done, including border control — and you’re the party of law and order,” they say.

“On your watch, 24,000 people have arrived in this country on dinghies — and more are on their way.”

“What’s going on?” I understand voters’ questions.

The government must address this as a totemic issue.

Clearly, the dangerous cross-Channel dinghy trade will only be halted if the French intercept migrants both on land and at sea.

But the French hold the majority of the cards, and we won’t be able to use any silver bullets unless they cooperate.

Pushing flimsy dinghies back into these dangerous waters isn’t going to work.

You’d end up with dead bodies if it did…

