If hazing suspects left their district, the board offered to pay for private school tuition.

If hazing suspects left their district, the board offered to pay thousands of dollars for private school.

According to NJ Advance Media, the Wall (NJ) Board of Education offered at least two students now facing criminal charges in connection with allegations of ongoing hazing in the football locker room thousands of dollars toward school tuition in exchange for leaving the district.

According to two sources who asked not to be identified to discuss personnel matters involving juveniles, Athina Cornell, one of the district’s school board attorneys, made the offers to at least two suspects in the midst of the scandal that has engulfed the Wall community.

They said the district would pay the students a prorated amount toward private school tuition for the second half of the current school year and then (dollar)18,000 toward tuition for the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the New Jersey Department of Education, school districts are legally obligated to pay for the educational expenses of their students if they are unable to meet their needs.

According to multiple attorneys familiar with school board protocol, the most common reason is that if a district does not have the programs or support in place to adequately educate a special needs student, the district will pay tuition to have that student placed in a different school that can better meet their needs.

The students’ second option was to accept a suspension in exchange for a number of other conditions, including no contact with the alleged victims.

According to sources, neither student took the money.

In a December letter, the offers were spelled out in detail.

An attorney representing one of the students sent a letter to Cornell, which NJ Advance Media obtained, in which the attorney reiterated the options presented to their client.

According to the letter, the attorney said the offer was “unacceptable.”

President of the Wall Board of Education, Ralph Addonizio, declined to comment on the offer.

Cornell and her law partner Ralph Sciarillo, who represents the school board, did not respond to requests for comment.

The offer’s disclosure is the latest twist in a hazing scandal that has engulfed the Jersey Shore community since NJ Advance Media broke the story last fall.

As a result, several juveniles were charged with criminal offenses.

Coaches and school officials have been placed on administrative leave…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.