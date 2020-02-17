‘If I didn’t change the way I was and the way I was living, I was out the door’: David Warner

David Warner has revealed his wife Candice saved his career by telling him to stop partying and clubbing and focus on his batting.

The Australia cricketer, who famously punched England captain Joe Root after downing jaegerbombs and vodka in a bar in Birmingham in 2013, admitted he used to drink a ‘fair bit’ in the early days of his career.

But the 33-year-old said his partying days were behind him thanks to a stern talking to from the mother of his three daughters who he married in 2015.

‘I had a few misdemeanors [in the past]… when I was younger I used to drink a fair bit and burn the candle at both ends,’ Warner told the 98 Podcast on Friday.

‘You can do that when you’re young and I was able to do that – although I don’t condone it.

Talking about how Candice told him off, he said: ‘I got a bit of a slap to the back of the head to say “pull your head in”.

‘[Candice] was asking me questions like ‘Why are you not disciplined? Why are you drinking alcohol? Why are you not getting up early when you’re competing?’

‘It didn’t sit well with Candice.’

Candice said: ‘Dave was making all this money and drinking before he plays.

‘You thought you were taking it seriously but I thought “you’re taking the piss”.’

Warner admitted he had ‘no choice’ but to listen to Candice – even though all of his mates also drank.

‘Alcohol on the side was the culture in cricket growing up,’ he said.

‘You don’t realise what it takes to get to that next level… but if I didn’t change the way I was and what I was doing, I was out the door’

‘We met at the right time and if I didn’t make my sacrifices, we probably wouldn’t be where we are today.

‘I had to change and I changed for the better – and I have to credit Candice for that.

Warner said he now puts his family ahead of his job.

‘Cricket is not the priority, the priority is my family and my children’, he said.

‘I always feel that cricket gets in the way of my family time.’

‘I hate sleeping in knowing that Candice is looking after three kids and it’s so rewarding to come home to the them.’

Candice said her husband is now firmly focused on his family and that their relationship is going well.

‘I’m very honest,’ she said. ‘We bounce of one another. David and I are super strong… nothing breaks us’.

‘David is a great husband who would do anything for his daughters.’

Candice, who became a professional ironwoman aged just 14 in 1999, is no stranger to a party and also enjoyed wilder times in her younger years.

In an interview with Now To Love in 2017, the blonde beauty joked that she doesn’t know how she used to be such a regular party girl.

‘The thought now of going out and getting to bed after midnight tires me! I think how the hell did I ever go out and get home at 4 o’clock in the morning? Dance all night, then back up and do it the following weekend,’ Candice said.

‘I don’t know how I used to do it! I was younger and I didn’t have kids but the appeal of staying at home and waking up fresh, starting your day off on a high is far more appealing lying in bed all day.’

Candice began competing in iron woman competitions in her early teens, becoming a state champion at just 16.

She channelled that success into steamy bikini photoshoots for lads mags such as Ralph.

But the athlete made headlines for her party antics and dating life, linked to several celebrities and sports stars including David Walliams, Braith Anasta and Daniel MacPherson.

Candice was infamously filmed engaging in a toilet tryst with NRL player Sonny Bill Williams in 2007.

She fled Sydney for Perth due to the scandal that followed, later telling Australian Story the damage that episode did to her.

‘The thought of the pain that I went through, I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody, even my worst enemies,’ an emotional Candice recalled.

‘Whatever happened, happened. I wish it hadn’t. But the point is, it didn’t deserve the media beat-up it got.’