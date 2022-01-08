If I’d known my daughter Ashli Babbitt would attend the Capitol riot and be killed, I would have tied her to a chair.

If I’d known my daughter Ashli Babbitt would be killed in the Capitol riot, I would have chained her to a chair.

Micki Witthoeft told The Sun in an exclusive interview that her daughter spent the holidays in Cabo last year and that she had no idea Babbitt planned to attend a Donald Trump rally in Washington, DC on January 6.

“I would’ve chained her to a chair if I’d known she was going to be killed,” Witthoeft said.

“However, I would never talk my daughter out of doing something she was passionate about.”

She had a right to attend the rally,” she continued.

She said she believed her daughter was a “proud patriot” who was killed while “exercising her first amendment right” when she was shot by a police officer as Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building last year.

On Thursday, Witthoeft gathered with friends outside the Capitol buildings, holding a picture of her daughter and demanding that the cop who shot Babbitt be “held accountable.”

On January 6, hundreds of people flocked to the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president. Babbit, 35, was one of them.

During the chaos, she was the only person killed by a cop.

During the rush, three other people died as a result of medical emergencies.

Officer Brian Sicknick of the Capitol Police Department died the next day after being assaulted by two men during the attack.

He died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner.

Witthoeft has demanded answers since her daughter’s death last year, and her family has announced that they will sue the Capitol police for (dollar)10 million in damages.

It came after police chiefs announced that the officer who shot Babbitt, whom they had initially refused to identify, would not be prosecuted.

Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd, 53, identified himself as the officer involved in an August interview.

Witthoeft expressed her longing for her daughter and expressed her desire to see Byrd punished.

“I adore and long for my daughter.

“This country must defend my daughter,” Witthoeft said.

“Michael Byrd must be held responsible.”

On Thursday, Witthoeft stood with her daughter’s photo and prayed while wearing American flag sunglasses.

“Patriots, January 6th.”

You are in the hands of God.

“Do not lose hope,” the group advised.

“Our country is riddled with problems…

“Please, Lord, just show us the way.”

“There was no insurgency in my daughter’s heart or in the hearts of anyone there that day,” Witthoeft added.

As she attempted to climb, Babbit was shot in the chest by Byrd

