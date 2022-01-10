If Keir Starmer is not reinstated as a Labour MP, Jeremy Corbyn is considering forming a new party to compete with him.

If Jeremy Corbyn is not reinstated as a Labour MP, he is considering forming a new political party to compete with Keir Starmer.

Such a move could splinter the Labour vote, making it impossible for Sir Keir Starmer to win the next General Election.

Jeremy Corbyn is considering forming a new political party because he fears that, despite being the party’s leader for nearly five years, he will never be reinstated as a Labour MP.

According to the Telegraph, the Islington North MP could turn his Peace and Justice Project charity into a political party and run on its ticket in the next election.

Such a move could cause havoc within Labour ranks, as the new party may tempt left-wing MPs who are dissatisfied with Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Many in Mr Corbyn’s inner circle, including his wife Laura Alvarez, have urged him to form the new party and accept his time as a member of Labour has come to an end, according to the newspaper.

Following Ed Miliband’s defeat in the 2015 General Election, Mr. Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party.

He presided over two elections, successfully leading the party to significant gains in the 2017 election, but resigned in December 2019 following Boris Johnson’s landslide victory.

However, allegations of anti-Semitism dogged Mr Corbyn’s five years in power, and in October 2020, he sparked outrage by responding to a formal inquiry into Labour’s unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination against Jewish people by saying that anti-Semitism allegations were “dramatically overstated for political reasons.”

He was kicked out of the party because of his comments.

He has since been reinstated as a Labour Party member, but Sir Keir has stated that he will only readmit his predecessor if he publicly apologizes for his remarks.

Mr. Corbyn has refused to apologize for his remarks, insisting instead that he is “determined to eliminate all forms of racism.”

Despite representing Labour in the Commons since 1983, he and his insiders believe it is unlikely that he will be readmitted to the party before the next election.

If the Labour whip is not restored, Mr Corbyn will be forced to run as an independent candidate against a Labour candidate in the next election.

