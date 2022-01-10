If Keir Starmer truly wants to show he’s tough on crime, he should take on the war on drugs.

It’s a fantasy that politicians can stifle heroin, cocaine, and cannabis flows through punishment rather than harm reduction and regulation, and Labour leader Ed Miliband knows it.

Wes Streeting, the shadow Health and Social Care Secretary, provided fascinating insights into the Labour Party’s most recent model.

He declared that he would not “shirk” the use of private providers to reduce hospital wait times, then danced his way through the transgender debate by demanding more empathy from both sides.

He argued that we should respect veteran women’s rights activists and avoid “dehumanizing” attacks while addressing the trans community’s deep concerns.

This exemplified Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to presenting his party: sensible and sober, sounding forceful and strong, and attempting to appeal to a broad range of voters while avoiding taking a strong stance on contentious issues.

Labour is being reshaped to reflect its leader, who stands in stark contrast to a sleazy, shambolic, and self-serving Tory prime minister in terms of personality.

And the strategy appears to be working to some extent, as both the party and its leader have a solid lead in the polls.Starmer deserves credit for dumping his predecessor’s toxic baggage and for strengthening the Shadow Cabinet to appear as a potential government-in-waiting.

Defence spokesman John Healey recently released a “Dossier of Waste” accusing the government of wasting £13 billion on bungled military procurement since 2010, indicating that it has rediscovered the value of forensic opposition, as demonstrated by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown during another divided Tory government.

However, Starmer’s caution and unwavering focus on recapturing red wall voters who defected to Boris Johnson raises questions.

Starmer carefully wraps himself in the flag, avoids vehement criticism of the Brexit debacle, and focuses on crime, guided by Blairite advisers and focus groups.

With a keynote speech on security and respect last week, he emphasized this approach, promising “visible” police hubs and a “tough new approach to shutting down drug dens.”

With a Labour government, we’ve seen how this approach works before.

Over the course of 13 years in office, Blair and Brown added one new criminal offense to the statute book, demonstrating the disastrous impact of criminal law.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

