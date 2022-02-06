If Keir Starmer wants to gain traction in Downing Street, he needs to do more.

LAST WEDNESDAY, I overheard a Labour Party spokesman proclaim that opinion polls had shifted dramatically in our favor.

“I wish,” was my immediate reaction.

Given what’s been happening to the Prime Minister and his Government, the relative improvement in Labour’s fortunes is, quite frankly, the very ­minimum we should have expected.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is still undecided in a poll for today’s Sun on Sunday.

If he wants to get a foothold in Downing Street, he’ll realize that his ratings need to improve.

Keir polled 36% against Boris Johnson’s 35% in a head-to-head matchup.

When the public votes in a general election, they do so with the state of the economy — and how much money they have — in mind.

“It’s the economy, stupid,” as they say.

Boris and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are leading Keir and his finance chief Rachel Reeves by one point.

This is where Labour must make a difference if it is to win an election.

Boris Johnson appeared unstoppable for more than 18 months after the election in December 2019.

Whatever blunders and gaffes he made, the luster of this “naughty boy” never seemed to fade in the eyes of older members of the electorate.

Thousands of people died in care homes, billions of dollars were wasted on the failed Test and Trace system, and PPE contracts were awarded to friends of friends.

All of this is significant because, as the disastrous legacy of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour leadership was gradually replaced by trust and the possibility of a hearing for Labour’s front bench, opinion polls narrowed to the point where the two major parties were neck and neck.

The polls gradually shifted in Labour’s favor after the shocking revelations became a tidal wave of accusations about parties in Downing Street, to use Boris’ favorite phrase.

However, in my opinion, this is nowhere near enough to overturn a Conservative majority and give Labour the opportunity to lead an alternative government.

While optimists among Labour supporters cited a 38-32, 41-33 opinion poll lead, I was reminded that, prior to the 1997 Labour landslide, opinion poll ­ratings of 15% and even 20% had been recorded.

Former Conservative ministers have openly called for him to resign as the Prime Minister is being investigated by the police.

