An ITV documentary claims that Prince Andrew would “scream and scream” if his collection of toy bears on his bed was messed up by maids.

Former royal cop Paul Page speaks with presenter Ranvir Singh about the Duke’s toy with Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile.

Page, who served in the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004, claims he had access to Prince Andrew’s private apartment, where he had a bed piled high with toys.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys on the bed,” he explained, “and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer that was a picture of these bears all in situ.”

“The reason for the laminated picture was that if the maids didn’t put the bears back in the right order, he’d scream and shout.”

On Tuesday at 9 p.m., ITV will broadcast Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile.

At Buckingham Palace in 2019, author Elizabeth Day was introduced to Andrew’s bears.

“It seemed odd that a grown man should be amused by a stuffed toy,” she said.