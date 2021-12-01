If new Omicron restrictions affect your winter vacation plans, here’s what you should do.

If new Omicron restrictions are affecting your winter vacation plans, here’s what you should do.

Fears of more lockdowns and additions to the red list have prompted many vacationers to reconsider their plans.

Boris Johnson’s government’s measures to combat the new Omicron variant have forced tour operators and vacationers to reschedule their travel plans.

Anyone arriving in the UK must now take a PCR test by the end of the second day and self-isolate until the results are negative.

Flights to a number of African countries have been halted, and popular holiday destinations such as Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland are imposing new restrictions on British visitors.

All new arrivals in Switzerland must spend 10 days in quarantine, while non-vaccinated arrivals in Spain are prohibited, and new precautions have been implemented in Portugal.

Essential Living has issued some important advice for vacationers in the event that the new Omicron variant has an impact on their travel plans.

What to do if you become stranded in a foreign country

Contact your airline to arrange the first available flight home if your trip is affected by new regulations or if the destination is set to be added to the UK red list.

Then look over your travel insurance documents to see if you can claim for the costs of extending your stay if you’re stuck abroad, or compensation for any unused accommodations if your plans had to be changed at the last minute.

Should I postpone my upcoming Christmas vacation?

If the Foreign Office has issued a travel warning for a holiday destination, travelers can cancel any package holiday and receive a full refund, even if the flight has not been cancelled by the travel company.

However, there is no automatic right to a refund if plans change and a customer wishes to cancel.

Dedicated Covid refund policies are used by some tour operators and airlines.

If plans are changed, anyone traveling in the coming days will be contacted by their travel company.

However, if a trip is planned for a future date, it is best to wait because circumstances may change and a refund may be available.

Despite the growing uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, UK tourists are continuing to book vacation rentals and travel as usual – at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, Guesty, a short-term rental management platform, reported no significant change in average daily cancellations this week when compared to the previous week.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

