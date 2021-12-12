If new rules are enacted in Scotland to combat Omicron, schools will be the ‘last thing to close.’

If new rules are imposed in Scotland to combat Omicron, schools will be the ‘last thing to close.’

After teaching union chief Larry Flannagan suggested that a “firebreak” closure be considered before Christmas, Deputy First Minister John Swinney insists that children have had enough disruption in their education.

As the Omicron variant of covid spreads throughout Scotland, the Scottish Government will do everything possible to keep schools open.

If ministers are forced to take drastic measures to control it, Deputy First Minister John Swinney says that maintaining education is a priority and that classrooms will be the last to close.

According to the Daily Record, he spoke after the head of the teaching union, Larry Flannigan, warned that they may have to close to “fend off” the worst of the new wave sweeping Scotland.

Mr Swinney claims that since the outbreak of the pandemic, children’s education has been significantly disrupted.

He also echoed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge to keep school gates open in the coming weeks.

“We made it clear that we want to maintain education,” Mr Swinney said.

To be honest, that will be the last item we close.

“We want to keep schools open because young people’s education has been disrupted so much.”

So that’s something we’d like to stay away from.”

If more schools can’t be staffed, Mr Flannagn, the EIS general secretary, has warned that they may have to close or move to remote learning.

“If a firebreak is needed to fend off a new wave,” he said yesterday, the Scottish Government should consider an early Christmas closure.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon said she would “bust a gut” to keep schools open as usual.

“I can’t stand here and say that no class will be disrupted and no school will have periods of disruption – what I’m talking about here is what we had before, which is blanket school closures,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

“No one wants to do that.”

I’ll bust a gut and do whatever it takes to keep schools open in the broad sense, even if it means asking adults to do more than they want to do.

“If some classes are asked to self-isolate as a result of an outbreak, the rest of the school will be able to remain open.”