If pension penalties are not lifted, 7,000 doctors and nurses may leave the NHS by March.

7,000 doctors and nurses could leave the NHS by March if pension penalties aren’t lifted.

According to a Quilter analysis, over 7,000 nurses and doctors may leave the NHS to avoid losing valuable pension benefits when special covid measures expire in March.

The UK government released its coronavirus action plan on March 3, 2020, which outlined steps to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

One measure was to allow recently retired NHS employees to return to work to aid in the fight against the pandemic without incurring a pension penalty.

The measures suspended three specific rules that affected workers’ pension benefits: the 16-hour rule, abatement for special class status holders in the 1995 Section, and drawdown abatement in the 2008 Section and 2015 Scheme.

In general, the suspension of these three rules allowed retired NHS workers to return to work without having to worry about their pension drawdowns or entitlements.

However, according to wealth manager Quilter’s analysis, the temporary suspension will end on March 24, 2022, and around 7,000 doctors and nurses may be affected by the changes and may choose to retire as a result.

Some NHS pension scheme members are allowed to retire at the age of 55 without losing any of their benefits.

Nurses with “special class” status and psychiatrists with “mental health officer” (MHO) status are included in this category.

If their earnings plus the “unearned” element of their NHS pension exceed their pre-retirement NHS pensionable earnings, their NHS pension is reduced pound for pound upon re-employment in the NHS, a process known as “abatement.”

According to data from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), the organization has contacted 10,729 NHS pension scheme members about upcoming legislative changes, with 7,470 of them potentially being harmed by the return of abatement.

These are divided into three groups, according to Quilter.

Group one, which includes 3,259 members, 621 of whom have MHO, was abated before March 25, 2020, but turned 60 during the year and will no longer be affected when the regulations reapply next year.

Group two, with 3,158 members and 801 MHO, has been abated until March 25, 2020.

