If Prince Andrew is innocent, he should not hide on royal estates but rather fight for his life.

If Prince Andrew is innocent, he must not hide on royal estates but rather fight for his life.

PRINCE Andrew is unable to face the Ghislaine Maxwell scandal head on, relying on legal maneuvering and bluster to save him.

He must face the consequences and try to clear his name.

Maxwell is now a convicted sex trafficker who is likely to die in prison unless she can get a lighter sentence by implicating celebrity clients.

Andrew and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were both close friends of hers.

In one infamous photo, he has his arm around a young alleged victim of the twisted predators, despite his denial of wrongdoing.

Every move he makes, from his legal efforts to derail the civil case brought by that “victim,” Virginia Giuffre, to his interview with Emily Maitlis, further tarnishes his reputation and harms his family.

He can’t spend the rest of his life hiding out on the royal estates.

If he is innocent, he must fight.

If there is one word to describe 2021, it is “jabs.”

It was the year we defeated Covid, thanks in large part to British scientists.

The humiliation of Matt Hancock was one of the many political scandals of the year.

Meghan and Harry’s fall from grace continues this year.

Philip, you mentioned the loss of the Queen’s rock.

Concerning the heinous assassination of David Amess, a member of the House of Commons

Of our calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It was the year of England’s heartbreaking Euro 2016 semi-final exit and Emma Raducanu’s incredible US Open triumph.

It will be remembered above all for our rollout, which led the world, saved countless lives, and largely kept us free, thanks to The Sun’s fantastic Jabs Army.

As 2021 draws to a close, it’s still doing so, with boosters slashing the Omicron threat.

Boris Johnson believes Britain will have a spectacular 2022 if we keep hitting our targets.

We’re hoping he’s correct.

Whatever the case may be, let’s have a great New Year’s Eve celebration tonight.

HAS THERE EVER BEEN A FRENCH President more childish or irrational than Macron?

He banned UK citizens from driving across France, still enraged by Brexit five years later and convinced that slamming the UK will help him win the election.

Before being forced into a humiliating U-turn, his excuse was that he needed to stop Omicron.

However, France already has a larger number of cases than we do.

No, we’re not outlawing the French.

Macron has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to lead a major country.

Perhaps, come April, the French will vote for an adult.

PITY the Manchester United players.

They’ve been following Cristiano Ronaldo’s strict diet and avoiding all desserts since he arrived.

It hasn’t stopped them from swaying.