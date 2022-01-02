If Prince Andrew loses his legal battle with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, he may be forced to give up titles.

Buckingham Palace is reportedly debating what to do if Prince Andrew loses the Virginia Roberts Giuffre lawsuit.

If a lawsuit brought against him by a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein succeeds, it has been reported that Prince Andrew may be asked to stop using his royal titles and cut all ties to the charities he represents.

According to The Sunday Times, royal courtiers have already discussed what steps to take if Virginia Roberts Giuffre wins the US lawsuit in which she claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denies having sex with Ms Giuffre twice, once when she was 17 and again when she was 18.

Andrew Brettler, who had a request to halt the case denied earlier this week, has insisted that the lawsuit is without merit.

Following the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for trafficking teenage girls for Epstein, the Duke is facing renewed pressure.

Despite the fact that neither the Duke of York nor Ms Giuffre were involved in the case, royal observers have speculated that Andrew’s friendships with Maxwell and Epstein have been put under more scrutiny as a result of her conviction.

“You can’t make him resign like a normal person,” a source told The Sunday Times, “but he would be asked to put his dukedom in abeyance.”

“Andrew still supports a lot of charities, and they’d have to go as well.”

He couldn’t go abroad for fear of being extradited, so he’d have to go into some kind of internal exile.”

According to other palace sources, some palace officials want Andrew to publicly apologize for his involvement with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but maintain his innocence before retiring from public life.

Maxwell was found guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein earlier this week, with the prosecutor referring to her as his “partner in crime.”

During the trial, a photograph of Epstein and Maxwell at the Queen’s Balmoral estate was shown, with the pair thought to have been there on Prince Andrew’s invitation in the 1990s.

Maxwell is also seen in a disputed photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh with his arm around Ms Giuffre, which was allegedly taken at Maxwell’s London residence.

“We don’t comment on speculation, and we wouldn’t comment on an ongoing court case,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

The Duke has been contacted for comment through a spokesperson.

Prince Andrew could be asked to give up titles if he loses legal battle with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre