If Prince Andrew loses his legal battle with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, he may be forced to relinquish titles.

If Prince Andrew loses his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim, he may be forced to hand over titles.

Buckingham Palace is said to be debating what to do if Prince Andrew loses the lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

If a lawsuit brought against him by a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein succeeds, it has been reported that Prince Andrew may be asked to stop using his royal titles and cut all ties to the charities he represents.

According to The Sunday Times, royal courtiers have already discussed what steps to take if Virginia Roberts Giuffre wins her lawsuit in the United States, in which she claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the Duke of York three times.

Andrew vehemently denies having sex with Ms Giuffre twice, once when she was 17 and again when she was 18.

Andrew Brettler, who had a request to halt the case denied earlier this week, has maintained that the lawsuit is without merit.

Following the conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell for trafficking teenage girls for Epstein, the Duke is facing renewed pressure.

Despite the fact that neither the Duke of York nor Ms Giuffre were involved in the case, royal observers have speculated that her conviction adds to the pressure on Andrew over his friendships with Maxwell and Epstein.

“You can’t make him resign like a normal person,” a source told The Sunday Times, “but he would be asked to put his dukedom in abeyance.”

“Andrew still supports a lot of charities, and they’d all have to go.”

He couldn’t go abroad for fear of being extradited, so he’d have to go into some kind of internal exile.”

According to other palace sources, some palace officials want Andrew to publicly apologize for his involvement with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but maintain his innocence before retiring from public life.

Maxwell was found guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein earlier this week, and the prosecutor dubbed her his “partner in crime.”

During the trial, a photograph of Epstein and Maxwell was shown, allegedly taken at the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the 1990s on Prince Andrew’s invitation.

Maxwell is also seen in a disputed photo of the Duke of Edinburgh with his arm around Ms Giuffre, which was allegedly taken at Maxwell’s London residence.

“We do not comment on speculation, and we would not comment on an ongoing court case,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

A Duke spokesperson has been contacted for comment.

Prince Andrew could be asked to give up titles if he loses legal battle with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre