If Russia invades Ukraine, the US will’respond decisively,’ Biden tells Zelensky.

If Russia invades Ukraine, the US will’respond decisively,’ according to Biden.

In a phone call with Ukraine’s president, Joe Biden reaffirms the US’ commitment to the country’s sovereignty.

NEW YORK

In a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Sunday, President Joe Biden reiterated the US’s commitment to a swift and decisive response if Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Biden spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky days after speaking with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about Ukraine tensions, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

“President Biden made it clear that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the United States, its allies, and partners will respond decisively,” Psaki said.

“The leaders expressed their support for diplomatic efforts, which will begin next week with the bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue, at NATO through the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” she continued.

Biden also reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the commitment of the US and its allies to “the principle of ‘nothing about you without you.'”

“He also expressed support for confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions in Donbas, as well as active diplomacy to advance the implementation of the Minsk Agreements in support of the Normandy Format,” Psaki said.

On Thursday, Biden spoke with Putin by phone and urged him to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine.

Near Ukraine’s border, Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops.

NATO allies are concerned that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor as a result of the move.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by providing military support to separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.