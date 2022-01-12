If Russia invades Ukraine, US senators will introduce a bill to impose sanctions.

Senators in the United States have introduced legislation to impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

The Russian banking sector, senior military officers, and government officials are all targets of legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC

In the event of a new invasion of Ukraine, US Senate Democrats introduced a sanctions bill targeting Russia on Wednesday.

Bob Menendez was joined by a group of 25 Democratic senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, and Richard Blumenthal.

If Russia escalates hostile action in or against Ukraine, the “Defending Ukraine Sovereignty Act of 2022” seeks to sanction the Russian banking sector as well as senior military and government officials.

“This legislation makes it crystal clear that the United States Senate will not sit idly by while Russia threatens a re-invasion of Ukraine,” Menendez said in a statement.

He is the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in the United States Senate.

“As the Biden administration seeks a diplomatic path forward in Europe this week to avoid another bloody escalation in Ukraine,” he continued, “I find little reason to believe Putin is negotiating in good faith, nor do I believe he has any newfound respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression, according to Schumer, is “the greatest risk to Europe’s stability.”

“Whether in cyberspace or as Putin orders a massive military buildup along Ukraine’s eastern border, the US must make clear that an invasion of Ukraine will have serious consequences,” Schumer said.

Russia is said to have amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning a new military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

It comes years after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia will face sanctions if it launches an offensive, according to the US and Ukraine’s other Western allies, including the EU.

Russia, on the other hand, has denied planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Last December, US Vice President Joe Biden called Putin to urge him to de-escalate tensions.