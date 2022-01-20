If Russia invades Ukraine, what will happen to Belarus, Latvia, and Lithuania?

What some of the key players might do next as tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border rise

The rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia have sparked widespread fears of conflict among Western countries, and they threaten to engulf much of Europe.

As Russia masses 175,000 troops near its Ukrainian border, here’s a rundown of how some of the key players are affected and what they might do next.

Though post-Soviet Belarus – dubbed “Europe’s Last Dictatorship” outside the country – had previously attempted to pit Russia and the West against one another, the country has recently shifted its focus to Russia.

In August 2020, unprecedented protests against a rigged presidential election nearly deposed longtime strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who clung to power partly thanks to Moscow’s support.

In the event of a conflict with Ukraine, Belarus is likely to offer Russia political, if not military, assistance.

Russian troops arrived in Belarus this week for joint military exercises, raising fears that they will aid an attack on Ukraine, Belarus’ southern neighbor.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the first former Soviet republics to declare independence from the collapsing USSR in the early 1990s, have had a rocky relationship with Russia.

Since 2004, these EU and Nato members have actively supported Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, with all three beginning arms shipments to Kyiv this week and pushing for a Nato and EU hardline against Russia.

Though Russia has never claimed the Baltic states’ territory under Vladimir Putin’s leadership, all three are wary of Moscow because they all have significant ethnic Russian populations within their borders.

The EU has been paralyzed by indecision over what to do in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine.

While eastern European members of the bloc, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, are strong supporters of Ukraine, other members are less eager to confront Russia.

Germany, in particular, has close economic ties with Russia.

France, which has the bloc’s most powerful military, is another EU wildcard.

On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron called for the EU to start its own talks with Russia over Ukraine, possibly without the participation of US Secretary of State John Kerry.

