Prince Andrew must prove Pizza Express and sweat claims, according to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer, if the case goes forward.

The Duke of York’s legal team will try to have the civil case against him dismissed in a New York court on Tuesday, following the public disclosure of Ms Giuffre’s (dollar)500,000 settlement agreement with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer has told me that Prince Andrew must provide evidence that he was at Pizza Express on the night he is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said that Prince Andrew must also provide evidence that he is unable to sweat in an exclusive interview on the eve of the New York hearing on whether the case against the Duke of York should be dismissed.

The Duke “sweated profusely” while dancing with Ms Giuffre at a nightclub in London in March 2001, according to Ms Giuffre, before going to Ms Maxwell’s house.

Prince Andrew denies the allegations, as well as other allegations of sexual assault that Ms Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, claims occurred on convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island and in his New York mansion.

A New York judge will hear arguments on whether the case should be dismissed because of a 2009 settlement agreement between Ms Giuffre and Epstein, which shields the Duke from legal action.

“We trust the case proceeds to the merits,” Mr. Boies said.

If the court rejects Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss, he will have to face the fact that he has no evidence to back up his public assertions that he was at a Pizza Express when Virginia Giuffre alleges he was with her in Ms Maxwell’s London home, or that he couldn’t have sweated on her because he has a medical condition that prevents him from sweating.”

Mr. Boies also expressed concern that the case’s high-profile nature might detract from the substance of the allegations.

“I think there’s a risk in any legal case that you lose sight of what the real issue is,” Mr Boies said.

“While the lawyers argue about practical issues like domicile and the constitutionality of statutes, as well as whether or not the statute of limitations has been passed, this is fundamentally a case about.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer says Prince Andrew must prove Pizza Express and sweat claims if case proceeds