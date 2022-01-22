‘If there’s a confidence vote, he’ll lose,’ says Boris Johnson.

‘If there’s a confidence vote, he’ll lose,’ says one insider of Boris Johnson’s fight to survive partygate.

The Prime Minister is attempting to bolster support, while rebels accuse the government of ‘blackmail,’ and desperate Conservatives look to Putin and Gavin Williamson for help.

‘Where have all the grown-ups gone?’ say MPs.

Boris Johnson would be kicking back at Chequers today, enjoying his country retreat, relaxed in the knowledge that he had set the nation on a path “back to normality” by removing all Plan B Covid-19 restrictions in a parallel, “partygate”-free existence.

Following the pandemic’s dominance of his premiership, the decision to loosen the remaining regulations should have been a totemic one.

But, given the Prime Minister’s predicament, it barely registered.

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, is spending his weekend frantically meeting with MPs in an attempt to shore up dwindling support after the most politically precarious week of his career.

As one senior backbencher put it, Mr Johnson’s immediate future “is on a knife’s edge.”

As he awaits the outcome of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street “gatherings” that appear to have broken Covid-19 rules, the threat of more letters of no confidence hangs over him.

Some Conservative MPs are so concerned about their leader’s plight that they see Vladimir Putin and Gavin Williamson as possible saviors.

The beginning of the week gave no indication of what was to come.

MPs complained about ear-bashing from constituents over a variety of No 10 parties when they returned from their constituencies on Monday.

However, no immediate threat was detected by the PM’s team.

All of that was about to change in the blink of an eye.

Mr Johnson gave an agonizing 16-minute interview from Finchley Memorial Hospital in London in his first public appearance after being released from isolation, during which he attempted to appear contrite but only made himself look more culpable.

The interview, according to one former senior No10 insider, was the type of unforced error that the PM and his team must eliminate if they are to have any chance of surviving.

“You have to try to keep the mistakes to a minimum,” the source said.

“How did he end up on camera for 16 minutes? That’s a complete f***-up.”

It would have been acceptable if he had responded to the same question three times, but not 20.”

The powder keg in Westminster was ignited by that disastrous TV appearance.

By the afternoon, it had been revealed that approximately 20 members of Parliament from.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Inside Boris Johnson’s battle to survive partygate: ‘If there’s a confidence vote he’ll lose’