If Ukraine is attacked, the EU will respond quickly, according to a senior EU official.

If Ukraine is attacked, the EU will act quickly, according to a senior EU official.

At a meeting on Monday, EU foreign ministers will discuss European security and military build-up in and around Ukraine.

According to a senior EU official, EU foreign ministers will not discuss sanctions against Russia at their upcoming meeting, but if Ukraine is attacked, the bloc will respond appropriately.

On Monday in Brussels, top EU diplomats will meet to discuss recent developments in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in Mali and Sudan.

The ministers will also consider Moscow’s proposals for European security arrangements as well as the military build-up in and around Ukraine.

For the discussion on the security situation in Europe, US State Secretary Antony Blinken will join the EU ministers via video link.

The ministers will not discuss sanctions against Russia, but the EU “will react quickly if something happens,” according to a senior EU official, citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s warning that Russia would face “massive economic and financial sanctions” if it attacked Ukraine.

“We don’t know what the Russians are going to do,” the official said, describing the Russian threat against Ukraine as “the most important security development in Europe since the end of the Cold War.”

However, the European Union’s response will be commensurate with the difficulty.”

Following last week’s talks that ended without progress, Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday to continue talks on European security arrangements.

“A swift and severe response will be met with a swift and severe response,” he told Lavrov.

At a NATO-Russia Council meeting on Jan.

12, the military alliance rejected Russia’s demands for a halt to NATO’s enlargement process and the withdrawal of forces from the alliance’s eastern flanks, and called on Russia to stop its threatening rhetoric and military buildup in and around Ukraine.