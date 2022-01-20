‘If we’re only brave enough…’ says Tom Hanks in a video supporting Joe Biden’s efforts to resurrect country music.

“Saving President Biden” could be the title of Tom Hanks’ latest project.

The Oscar winner narrated a video that premiered today in support of Biden’s efforts to resurrect a country that has been ravaged by a pandemic for two years and is deeply divided.

The poem Amanda Gorman, who spoke at the president’s inauguration, starts it off with words of inspiration.

“For there is always light if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it,” Gorman says as those words appear on the screen.

“If we’re only brave enough…” says Hanks, before praising the country’s fortitude and describing the past two years as “the most difficult many of us can remember.”

According to Axios, Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee prepared Hanks’ address to commemorate the end of the 46th president’s first year in office.

Hanks, a two-time Academy Award winner whose films include “Saving Private Ryan,” “Philadelphia,” and “Big,” appears in the video, which also features working-class people from all over the country, including New York nurse Sandra Lindsay, who promotes vaccines and job growth.

“I’m noticing a difference,” Lindsay says.

The president appears on screen as Biden makes his pitch to the nation.

He says, “I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future.”

According to reports, the video will be broadcast across the country today before going viral over the next week.

Biden’s address to the nation sparked a lot of discussion online, thanks in part to the fact that it resembled a scene from the 2007 animated film “The Simpsons,” in which Tom Hanks performs a public relations stunt for the US government.

“Good day.”

My name is Tom Hanks, and I’m here to tell you about myself.

“The US government has lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine,” says a cartoon Hanks, attempting to explain how a newly formed giant crater is actually a new Grand Canyon.

“If you’re going to trust any government, why not this one?” says Tom Hanks.

In late 2021, the Biden administration signed a historic trillion-dollar infrastructure deal that will send billions of dollars to New York to improve roads and tunnels.

Last year, Hanks hosted a star-studded “Celebrating America” extravaganza on Biden’s behalf,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy