If you are hoping for more coronavirus relief, wait at least a week and a half

Problems with testing and working remotely have made it difficult for Congress to function during the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

According to the office of the house’s majority leader, Steny Hoyer, the house will return to the Capitol on Friday at the earliest.

Hoyer, a Maryland democrat, announced Monday that additional incentive funding and a change in rules for remote work are being discussed.

Members have 72 hours to return.

A new stimulus package is unlikely to be introduced before Tuesday.

You can find more stories on the Business Insider homepage.

Related Video: How To Invest Your Money During The Coronavirus Pandemic

A new round of business financing is still pending, and the house will not return to the Capitol until Friday at the earliest, according to the office of the house’s majority leader, Steny Hoyer.

Hoyer, a Maryland democrat, told members Monday morning that they would have 72 hours to return to Washington.

A new stimulus package and a possible rule change for remote voting are being discussed, Hoyer stated in the press release.

Promotions

Sources said the head of the Politico Convention Bureau is unlikely to be received until next Tuesday, May 19, at the earliest.

NEW – No house votes are expected before Friday, @LeaderHoyer will announce this soon. According to sources, the New House Dem Coronavirus Relief Act is unlikely to be introduced until Tuesday. – John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico), May 11, 2020

Problems with testing and remote voting have significantly impacted Congress’s ability to perform its normal work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The story goes on

In addition, clashes between the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate have blocked additional incentive funding, especially when it comes to saving state and local governments and how much money unemployment insurers can receive.

The Senate meets this week, but has not yet launched any additional stimulus packages.

Business insider