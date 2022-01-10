If you can’t afford heating, keep warm by cuddling your pets or doing star-jumping, according to an energy provider.

If you can’t afford heating, cuddle your pets or do star-jumping to keep warm, according to an energy provider.

To avoid having to turn up the heat, people should hug their pets for warmth and exercise to stay warm, according to one of the UK’s largest energy suppliers.

The email, which suggested “simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter,” was sent to customers of SSE Energy, the electricity and gas supplier acquired by Ovo in 2020.

After adjustments to the energy price cap in April, charities have warned that millions of people will be unable to afford heating in the coming year, with the average consumer’s bills expected to rise by 50%, from £1,277 to £1,865.

“Putting on another layer of clothing is the best thing you can do to keep warm without touching the thermostat,” according to SSE’s “tips” for consumers trying to “keep an eye on” their bill prices, which are still available on its website.

“Some vigorous activity will help you warm up,” it continues.

You are not required to visit the gym.

Cleaning the house, holding a hula-hoop competition with the kids, or performing a few star jumps are all good options.

You only need to do enough to generate a little extra heat until you feel comfortable again.”

If that doesn’t work, SSE recommends that people “have a cuddle with your pets and loved ones to help stay warm.”

People who are trying to save money can eat “hearty bowls of porridge” or ginger, which “keeps you warm by encouraging blood flow.”

According to the Financial Times, Labour MP Darren Jones, who chairs Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, Ovo should apologize for his “insensitive” remarks.

“At a time when so many families are struggling, being told to put on a jumper instead of turning on your heating if you can’t afford it is plainly offensive,” he said.

While the advice was likely well-intentioned, former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers said that “many people are very anxious about rising energy bills and won’t take kindly to being told to do some star jumps.”

“We recognize how challenging this year will be for many of our customers,” Ovo said.

As we approach the energy crisis, we are working hard to find meaningful solutions, and we recognize that the content of this blog was misjudged and unhelpful.

“We sincerely apologize for our embarrassment.”

